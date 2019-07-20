Video - Wiggins bonus podcast: Alaphilippe in control - so is that it for G? 10:16

Speaking to Matt Stephens on a special bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, Wiggins said his former team-mate was not a spent force despite cracking near the summit of the Tourmalet and ceding more time to race leader Julian Alaphilippe.

After surprisingly being beaten by the Frenchman on the Stage 13 time trial, Thomas was unable to keep pace on Saturday's final ascent, allowing Alaphilippe to dance up some daunting slopes and take second place behind Thibaut Pinot on the day, while extending his GC lead over Thomas to 2'02''.

Video - WATCH: Brutal Tourmalet sees Thomas crack as Alaphilippe extends GC lead 02:25

It has been a difficult couple of days for the reigning champion. But with Thomas still sitting second in GC, and Alaphilippe not expected to last the course in a three-week Grand Tour, Wiggins isn't giving up hope just yet.

"Unfortunately we lost G towards the end there, which was a bit of a shame," said Wiggins.

"One thing I said on telly was that he limited his losses really well, G. He didn't try and go with that first acceleration and he said afterwards that there came that point and he didn't try and go with the acceleration, he just wanted to time trial to the summit really and I think he did that.

Video - Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground 08:21

"After tomorrow depending on what happens with G, whether it was a bad day for him after yesterday's time trial, Ineos have got a decision to make going into next week, whether they go for Bernal or G really.

"And that decision may come from G himself if he's not feeling up to it. The race gets higher and Bernal comes into own, certainly coming from Colombia and the altitude he comes from.

"[But if] G stays at this level now, keeps time trialling to the summit of these things and the rest of the race falls away... If Alaphilippe has a bad day, and takes a packet, G is back in yellow so it's not all over yet for G."

