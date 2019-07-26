Getty Images
Wiggins: Phenomenal Bernal has Tour triumph in his grasp
Team Ineos star Egan Bernal has the Tour de France title in his grasp after a crazy Stage 19, according to Bradley Wiggins in his latest Eurosport podcast.
- Huge drama as sudden hail storm ends Stage 19 early and Bernal surges into yellow
- Thomas planning to 'fully support' team-mate Bernal in quest for yellow
- The astonishing weather conditions that led to the neutralisation of Stage 19
Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the 2012 Tour de France champion reacted to Bernal and Team Ineos having a sensational day in taking control of the yellow jersey.
Despite the Stage being cancelled before the finish due to extreme weather and landslides, Bernal did enough to stamp his authority on the race, and Wiggins could not have been more impressed.
Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player
"He's phenomenal," Wiggins said on the podcast. "I tipped him at the start of the race to win a week ago when I arrived here - he's now leading the Tour de France with one day to go.
"It's theirs to lose now, Team Ineos. Who's going to challenge him [Bernal] now?
"I can't see him losing it now. Ineos are in pole position, and it's what they do best. I can't see anyone challenging them now."