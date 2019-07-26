Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the 2012 Tour de France champion reacted to Bernal and Team Ineos having a sensational day in taking control of the yellow jersey.

Despite the Stage being cancelled before the finish due to extreme weather and landslides, Bernal did enough to stamp his authority on the race, and Wiggins could not have been more impressed.

"He's phenomenal," Wiggins said on the podcast. "I tipped him at the start of the race to win a week ago when I arrived here - he's now leading the Tour de France with one day to go.

"It's theirs to lose now, Team Ineos. Who's going to challenge him [Bernal] now?

"I can't see him losing it now. Ineos are in pole position, and it's what they do best. I can't see anyone challenging them now."

