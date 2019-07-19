Van Aert, 24, appeared to take a corner too close to the barriers, catching his shoulder before coming off the bike at speed with just over a kilometre of the 27.2km circuit to go.

He received immediate treatment from team medics on the side of the road, and concerns for his wellbeing were raised when sponsorship banners were used as a makeshift tent as he was tended to.

However, his team would tweet to say that while he had abandoned the race, he was conscious after suffering a flesh wound seemingly allaying initial fears that he had suffered more severe injuries.

The crash meant that Van Aert was recorded as DNF, with race organisers reporting that the Belgian champion had been taken to hospital.

"Wout has a deep flesh wound that also affects his muscles," said Mathieu Heijboer, one of the team leaders at Jumbo-Visma, as quoted by nos.nl.

" He's waking up now. Everything's stitched up, it was a big wound. We need to see how long this will take. At least he has to stay here for a few days. "

The incident brings to an end a promising Tour debut for the 24-year-old where he had secured one stage win - beating Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan in an explosive sprint finish on Stage 10 - and also helping his team to a further three stage wins.

Video - Wild celebrations as Wout van Aert wins Stage 10 00:41

2019 had proven a breakout year for Van Aert, who won two stages and the green jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné and became national time trial champion on his way to a first spot on the Tour de France startlist.