Getty Images
Sagan not worried about lack of victories, points to climbing efforts after Stage 4
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan has said that he is not worried after he went another stage at the Tour de France without securing a victory.
Sagan, 29, has been in contention in three of the four stages so far at this year’s edition of Le Tour but he has been beaten by Mike Teunissen, Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani.
Watch the Tour de France live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
However, despite this, Sagan isn’t worried as he still holds the green points jersey, 23 points ahead of Viviani.
The Slovakian said after the stage "I am OK.
" It's only been three stages and one team time trial. There's a lot of stages left, you know?"
“Yesterday I kept going with the climbers. It was pretty hard and I spent more energy than the sprinters. That’s possibly what I was missing today, but I’m not worried.
“The most important for me is to be in the front again today, to be constant in the sprints and stay safe.
“The fastest won today. My concern was whether to stay on Elia’s wheel or not, but Deceuninck obviously have the best train.
“It was a pretty fast sprint for the pure sprinters or real sprinters, whatever you want to call them.”
Sagan is bidding for a record-breaking seventh green jersey at the Tour and will be one of the favourites in Stage 5, as the race hits the mountains of the Vosges before culminating in a flat finish in Colmar.