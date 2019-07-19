Alaphilippe came into the stage with his lead under threat as the likes of Geraint Thomas looked to cut into his advantage.

However the Frenchman put in one of the greatest performances of his career as he won the stage 14" ahead of Thomas to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

He now sits 1'26" ahead of Thomas in the General Classification standings and 2'42" ahead of the Briton's Team Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal.

It was a great day for Deceuninck Quick-Step as Enric Mas moved into the white jersey.

However there was some sad news as Wout van Aert had to retire from the Tour following a horrible crash during the time trial.

