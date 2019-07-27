Sunday will be the seventh time in eight years that a Sky or Ineos rider has stood on top of the podium. Wiggins started the run in 2012, Chris Froome won four titles and last year Geraint Thomas claimed the yellow jersey.

"I think we're going to start a new reign now, this new generation, which is Egan Bernal," Wiggins said on Eurosport. "22 years of age, and he's won this."

Thomas is set to claim second place just behind his team-mate - and Wiggins went on to liken the team to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, for their ability to produce results.

Video - 'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal' 00:19

"It's amazing," he said. "Obviously they've had a lot of criticism this race, about not being as strong as they have been in the past - they've still come away with first and second in the GC, it's phenomenal, really.

"I liken them to the old football teams of Sir Alex Ferguson - they maybe didn't have the best team, but they got the job done. That's what Ineos have done."