Stage 19 on Friday was neutralised due to terrible conditions near the finish that saw hail affect the roads as well as a landslide that took out a section of the course.

Watch the Tour de France live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Later on Friday the Tour released a series of tweets which confirmed that they had taken the decision to modify the stage.

The descent off the Cormet de Roselend has been rendered unusable the stage will now go directly to Val Thorens.

As a result the stage has now been shortened to 59km and will only have one climb.

The news is good for new race leader Egan Bernal, who has far less to overcome if he is to become the first Colombian winner of the Tour de France.

Julian Alaphilippe and Ineos team-mate Geraint Thomas both appeared to concede the race to the youngster.