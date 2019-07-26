Watch the Tour de France live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

At first we had GC contender Thibaut Pinot withdrawing due to injury and then the yellow jersey came under attack from both Team Ineos riders.

However that was a mere starter, perhaps even an aperetif for what was about to come our way.

Extremely adverse weather conditions at the finish of the stage led to the neutralisation of the stage.

The first pictures we saw gave us images of hail at the top of the stage, that our own Bradley Wiggins had braved through earlier.

That was more than enough but the Tour wasn't finished there!

Footage of a landslide towards the finish emerged from Norwegian TV that left the road completely unusable.

And the conditions continued throughout the final stretch of the stage with roads completely wiped out due to the weather.