The astonishing weather conditions that led to the neutralisation of Stage 19

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Stage 19 of the 2019 Tour de France was one of the most incredible days in recent memory...

At first we had GC contender Thibaut Pinot withdrawing due to injury and then the yellow jersey came under attack from both Team Ineos riders.

However that was a mere starter, perhaps even an aperetif for what was about to come our way.

Extremely adverse weather conditions at the finish of the stage led to the neutralisation of the stage.

The first pictures we saw gave us images of hail at the top of the stage, that our own Bradley Wiggins had braved through earlier.

That was more than enough but the Tour wasn't finished there!

Footage of a landslide towards the finish emerged from Norwegian TV that left the road completely unusable.

And the conditions continued throughout the final stretch of the stage with roads completely wiped out due to the weather.

Video - Astonishing weather conditions at the finish of Stage 19

01:22
