Team owner Doug Ryder overruled performance manager Rolf Aldag's original decision to include the Brit among his riders and the 30-stage winner is sitting the event out for the first time since 2006.

Aldag has insisted that Cavendish has his full support going forward but is unsure what the future holds for the 34-year-old.

Video - The Breakaway: 'He should have been at this race’ – Smith and Wiggins blast Cavendish decision 19:12

"Cavendish knows he still has my support," Aldag told the BBC.

"Who knows? I certainly hope that he can prove himself and that he can show what's still in him and he knows he still has my full support.

"I selected Mark Cavendish in my function as head of performance and the team owner Doug Ryder has the right as the team owner, like in every normal company, to say 'I see the team in a different composition and he's not going'."

Mike Teunissen is the early GC leader in the 2019 Tour de France after two stages.