Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, Wiggins said his former team-mate would have to ensure he doesn't slip up if he is to prevail in a dramatic Tour.

Thomas has had a few wobbles and crashes so far in the race leading the way for Team Ineos, but is still nicely poised to defend the title he won last year.

With Julian Alaphilippe still clutching the yellow jersey and Thibaut Pinot demonstrating his strength, Thomas will have it all to do if he is to win a second Tour in succession.

"One notable crash was Geraint Thomas early in the day - apparently his gears jammed and it locked up so he went over," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"It isn't good, is it, really? Particularly from the manufacturer's point of view. When your equipment fails like that, it's a bit disturbing, isn't it.

When pressed for a prediction in a final segment in the podcast, Wiggins "had a change of heart" and made a surprising pick to 'cover his bases' having always backed Thomas.

" I'm going to have a change of heart now: my heart is telling me G, but my head is telling me Pinot is going to win the Tour! "

"He's only 20-odd seconds behind G at the moment and if he continues the way he did the other day, I see France's first winner for 34 years."

On his anticipation for the remainder of an enthralling Tour, Wiggins could hardly hide his excitement.

"The next three days... I can't wait. It's going to be amazing just to see what's going to happen in this Tour de France.

"It's been the best Tour for so many years, everyone keeps saying that, and what a few days we're going to have ahead of us."

