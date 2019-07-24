Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the 2012 Tour de France champion reacted to the big news that Rowe and Tony Martin had been expelled from the race after a clash on Stage 17.

Video - Watch bizarre incident that got Rowe and Martin expelled 00:24

"Luke Rowe and Tony Martin had a bit of a brain-fart," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"He gets quite angry, Tony, he's a lovely guy but I'm not too sure what led to that in that moment.

Video - Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas 10:24

"The nature of what Tony was trying to do, he was trying to knock Luke Rowe off!

"You have to remember the amount of people watching this around the world. As a brand, the Tour de France don't want that on the TV.

" It's a real surprise - it must be quite serious to have both thrown out of the race. There must have been something that we will find out in due course. G is one rider down now! "

