Wiggins: Incredible GC race about to properly heat up but Alaphilippe 'deserves' to win
The race for the yellow jersey is set to properly heat up over the next couple of stages but current race leader Julian Alaphilippe deserves to win according to Bradley Wiggins.
Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the 2012 Tour de France champion reacted to the remarkable performance of Julian Alaphilippe during Stage 18 as well as the attack from Egan Bernal.
"Two more days like this, it's so close. Two to six on GC there's nothing between them." Wiggins said on the podcast
" It's set for a cracking final to the Tour and it could go either way couldn't it?"
"I mean if you take Alaphilippe out of that equation then two Bernal's at 1"30, G's at 1"35 then I think Pinot is fourth at 1"50 it's so tight. There's thirty or forty seconds potentially between a podium without Alaphillipe, that's if we get rid of Alaphilippe.
"I mean he must now start thinking I can win this thing.
"I'd like to actually see him pull it off now, he absolutely deserves it. The way he has ridden has been absolutely phenomenal."