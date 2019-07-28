Geraint Thomas

2018 Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas praised Egan Bernal ahead of the final stage of this year's championship, where he is set to take the trophy.

Speaking ahead of the last, largely ceremonial stage tonight, the Team Ineos rider acknowledged he had a disappointing campaign but remained proud.

Watch the Tour de France live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

He said: "It feels like it's just been one thing after the other with me but it's been great. Egan took the jersey yesterday - to get first and second doesn't get any better."

There was not a hint of regret from Thomas as he continued: "The fact that Egan's one step above me, he's the best person to have in front of me.

"Obviously its been a crazy year for me but I can be happy and proud to have given everything to be in the best shape to run the best race here. I think as a team, from day one, has been amazing. We've taken a lot of flak, as always, but we've proven time and time again we're a really strong unit. We've shown we know how to ride in this race."

Video - 'We need to hydrate before Paris!' - Peter Sagan gets the beers in 01:34

Dave Brailsford

Team manager Dave Brailsford was in triumphant mood, but had time to praise Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot for their efforts.

"Everyone's been question the team a bit," he said of the early stages. "It was a brilliant race. It's probably the most exciting Tour de France we've taken part in. Credit to Julian Alaphilippe because he died for that jersey everyday. He made a lot of people second-think what they knew.

"I think Thibaut Pinot did the same in the Pyrenees. He was extremely strong and brave, but in the end, strategy played out over chaos and teamwork played out over individuals. That's why I started him. It looked very hard. We knew that we had some older guys who were performing very well, but we looked long and hard to find a new generation rider. We decided that was going to be Egan. We signed him, not for very much. Anyone else could have signed him. We took him, ffought pretty hard to get him, and he developed fantastically well."