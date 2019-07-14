Di Marchi had already suffered a lucky escape in Stage 8 when he took a wrong turn and almost crashed into a barrier.

However he suffered a heavy crash on Sunday and was unable to continue. Di Marchi had to be stretchered away after the crash, and had to withdraw from the rest of the tour.

CCC reported that Marchi was conscious and wanted to continue to race, but suffered a cut to his eyebrow and there was concern over his collarbone.

Video - De Marchi makes wrong turn on descent, nearly clatters into barrier 00:23

The 33-year-old Italian was fell just 10km into the stage, and UCI WorldTeam CCC Team will now be forced to compete with the Tour without the experienced rider.

