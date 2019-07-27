"I think everybody's been questioning the team a bit," said the team's general manager, who also had words of praise for the achievements of Deceuninck Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe over the three weeks of the Tour. "It was the most exciting Tour de France that we've taken part in.

"In the end, strategy paid out over chaos, and teamwork paid out over individuals."

Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOSGetty Images

Brailsford described 22-year-old Bernal as the team's "new generation rider", adding that they had fought hard to secure his signature.

"He's developed fantastically well," he said, and also praised the generosity of Thomas, who he said had offered advice and support to his young Colombian colleague.

"It's all about the team winning in the end," said Brailsford. "It's worked to perfection."