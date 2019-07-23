A largely flat stage was always like to end in a sprint, with a breakaway never being given much time out front before being swallowed up during the run-in.

And so it proved, with Ewan shutting the door on Sagan and just overhauling Viviani before the line.

With some massive mountain stages to come before Paris the pace of the stage was unsurprisingly slow, but the relaxed nature of the ride saw some lose concentration, with Geraint Thomas going down in a crash early.

The defending Champion was left with little worse than roadrash after the incident, but fellow General Classification contender Jakob Fuglsang was less fortunate, suffering serious-enough injuries in a crash with 26km to go that he was forced to abandon the race, ending Astana’s GC hopes.

The Tour returns on Wednesday with a lumpy stage from Pont du Gard to Gap.

More to follow...