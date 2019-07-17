It had been assumed that the Australian would have been granted free reign to target stage victories and a second green jersey following his points classification win in 2017.

Cees Bol was designated to sprint to the line for Team Sunweb on Wednesday, but the Dutchman could only finish in eighth place - with Matthews back in 74th position. He told Eurosport:

" The green jersey was always in the back of my mind. The team never really wanted me to go for it because we wanted to go for these stages, but me being a fighter, I was never going to give it away too easily. "

"It's a little bit hard to swallow at the start, and I think everyone wanted to see the fight between myself and Sagan all the way to Paris.

"It's a bit unfortunate that I didn't have better sprints in the first week - I was a little bit too far back. But we're in this situation now.

The Team Sunweb rider's revelation comes after he admitted last month that Tom Dumoulin's absence from the Tour had left him “totally confused" having spent several months preparing to assist his team-mate.

The sprint wins have been fairly evenly distributed across the board so far among the key contenders, but Matthews is yet to cross the finish line in first.

When asked about his change of approach after the 167km stage from Albi – Matthews added: "I decided it yesterday on the rest day.

"We decided we were too close in the green jersey points to continue going for bunch sprints in the green jersey.

"We thought about reversing the roles and give Cees a chance at a bunch sprint. It was a short stage so it suited him a little better than it suited me so it actually worked out quite well.

"I gave away some green jersey points to [Peter] Sagan, so I should normally be out of the green jersey by now, and I can go for stages in the breakaways."

Matthews' decision to back off in Wednesday's sprint adds to the sense that all is not well at Team Sunweb, with a growing feeling that Dumoulin also wants out.

But Matthews insists he is behind his team-mate Bol in pursuit of his team’s collective goal, adding: "Cees had a good sprint, we tried to do as best as we could for him, and tomorrow we'll try again.

"If we can get Cees into some open wind, and have a good sprint, I don't think anyone can come near us. It was nice to give him a shot today and let him follow my wheel a little bit."

Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his maiden Tour de France victory on Wednesday.

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Dutchman Dylan Gronewegen in a mass sprint with Italian Elia Viviani taking third place.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.