Viviani set to leave Deceuninck-QuickStep in 2020

The Italian edged out Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan to win Stage Four of the Tour de France on Tuesday, with his current team-mate Julian Alaphilippe retaining the yellow jersey.

After his first-ever Stage victory in the Tour, Viviani opened up on the subject of his future.

"I feel great in the team and I want to stay, but we have to come to an agreement and that didn’t work out," Viviani admitted to Sporza.

And team boss Patrick Lefevere admitted that budgetary issues meant that he would have to look for alternatives, potentially Bora-Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett.

"Riders have to make their own careers, so if you can get more money in another team, you can’t block them," Lefevere told Cyclingnews.

Speaking to Belgian media, Lefevere added: "Everyone also knows that Viviani is leaving the team but I’ll still pay him until the end of December.

"It goes without saying that we had to look for an alternative to Viviani. We think we found that with Bennett."