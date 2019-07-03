PA Sport
VOTE - Who will win the 2019 Tour de France?
The absence of Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin from the 2019 Tour de France opens the door for a host of potential first-time winners, including Team Ineos' own Egan Bernal to continue the team's dominance of the race. British twins Adam Yates and Simon Yates are also both capale of contending, but the list doesn't stop there.
Who do you think will be raising their arms in the yellow jersey in Paris on the 28th of July?
Pick your favourite to win the 2019 Tour title by clicking on your choice below...
