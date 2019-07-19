Van Aert, 24, appeared to take a corner too close to the barriers, catching his shoulder before coming off the bike at speed with just over a kilometre of the circuit to go.

He received immediate treatment from team medics on the side of the road, with his team tweeting out an update of his condition moments later.

The crash meant that Van Aert was recorded as DNF and had to abandon the race. However, given the severity of the incident, immediate concern turned to the wellbeing of the Belgian rider.

More to follow