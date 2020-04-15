'A ray of hope' - Eurosport pundits react to Tour de France move and a proposed new cycling calendar

"It seems almost unbelievable to think about racing at the current time, but if the calendar goes ahead as planned, we’re going to have a packed, remarkable season ahead," said Eurosport cycling presenter Orla Chennaoui, responding to Wednesday's UCI statement that confirmed the Tour de France will now be held in September, followed by the World Championships, Giro d'Italia, Monuments and Vuelta Espana.

And those were sentiments reiterated by pundit Matt Stephens, who said:

" My initial reaction to the scheduling is that firstly it’s a glimmer of hope isn’t it, that’s the first thing we can say. Secondly, for me personally and I think for a lot of other people, I think it’s going to be tempered with the caveat that this is just subject to restrictions being lifted from a government perspective as well. But it is a ray of hope. We can’t shy away from that. "

Commentator Rob Hatch added:

"At what is a strange time, it’s nice to have something to look forward to. Yes, we know that everything is conditional right now, and the races will only happen if it’s safe for them to.

" There has been and still will be speculation as to how the crisis will unfold, but the way the world is, none of us know how things will pan out. In that respect, the organisers have to try and plan for what comes next, even though we know that right now, the world’s attention is elsewhere. "

The UCI's announcement and a possible new cycling calendar for 2020 raises almost as many questions as answers.

Can the Vuelta really run into November? When will the Classics fit into such a small window. And what about all the other World Tour races that will be impacted by this change?

Answers to those questions will gradually reveal themselves, but if the UCI's plan goes ahead then the Autumn of 2020 looks set to be one of the most packed few months of cycling in the sport's history. Speaking on that, Chennaoui said:

" We can forget about everything we think we know about these races. With the year we’ve had, the unusual training, the unprecedented build-up, whatever happens will be the most unpredictable we could imagine. We have to trust that races can go ahead safely, first and foremost. So long as public safety comes first, we’re set for the most remarkable couple of months of racing, possibly of our lifetimes. "

The rearranged calendar would mean some money coming into a sport that sees many teams functioning on a financial tightrope at the best of times, and Hatch says that would be one benefit of rearranging the calendar in this way:

" The Tour de France is vital to the economic survival of the sport at the top level, and doing their best to plan cycling’s biggest events, means organisers are trying to give sponsors, riders, staff, media and fans the biggest sense of certainty possible in the most unstable times most of us have all lived through. "

Stephens echoed that sentiment, adding: "If this does go ahead it’s going to be an exceptionally packed back end of the year; for teams, for broadcasters, for everybody.

" It would be good if we could salvage something from this season for the economy of the sport, otherwise I think professional cycling could be in a penniless state. "

All World Tour racing is cancelled up until August 1, leaving a window for riders to have another pre-season, albeit with the restrictions of social distancing and the other impacts of coronavirus.

And there will also be an interesting tactical element to how teams approach the new-look season, with so many races squeezed into such a short period of time.

"If this does go ahead there will be some time for riders to prepare for the races later in the year, but it’s certainly going to be a packed schedule and it’s going to be interesting to see which teams prioritise what, especially if there’s an overlap," Stephens said. "So it’s a bit of good news, but we’ve got a lot to get through before the flag drops on any Grand Tour this year.

" I’ll also be interested to see how travel restrictions affect any participants riding the Tour as well, any Grand Tour, because certain countries might not actually lift restrictions. But that’s one to discuss at a later date. "

For more information on the new Tour de France dates and how it impacts cycling, click HERE.