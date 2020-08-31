Tour de France 'Why are we still waiting for a women's Tour de France' - Bradley Wiggins 16 HOURS AGO

Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast, says Britain's Adam Yates can assume the yellow jersey at the 2020 Tour de France.

Eurosport expert Brian Smith questioned Yates’ tactics in the finale of Stage 2 as he finished third after breaking clear with eventual winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) and Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) on the final climb.

But Wiggins, who was speaking with fellow Eurosport expert Sean Kelly and presenter Graham Willgoss, believes it shows the 28-year-old has what it takes to compete for the yellow jersey at the Tour and is keen to see what he can do in the coming days.

"It is always good for the race to have a Frenchman in yellow - it certainly does no harm for the race," Wiggins said on the podcast.

I personally would have loved to have seen Adam in yellow, but he has clearly got the form, hasn't he.

"For guys like Adam Yates, he has been looking at the GC, but he is also an attacking rider like his brother and takes his chances."

Highlights: Alaphilippe into yellow after tense three-way finale

Kelly agrees that there will certainly be opportunities for Yates to take yellow in this edition of the Tour, and would like to see him seize any opportunities he gets to take the general classification lead.

"Well I think he has opportunities in the next week," Kelly said on the podcast.

"There are difficult days to come in the next week, some of the mountain-top finishes. He did talk about going for stage victories in this Tour.

So he is in a really good position, but again, he is going to be up against the real challengers for the overall classification. It is a question of: how good is he?

"He is up there in a good position now, he is ahead of some of the other guys who will challenge, so I think he got the best he could out of the day in the end.

"He is the rider and he has got the talent and the ability to finish on these mountain-top finishes with the best guys so he will be seeing if he can get that yellow jersey for a period."

