The Tour de France commissaires docked Julian Alaphilippe 20 seconds for taking a water bottle during the final 20km of Wednesday’s Stage 5, meaning Adam Yates moves into the leader’s yellow jersey.

The offence saw Alaphilippe lose the leader’s yellow jersey and slip to 16th in the standings, with Britain’s Adam Yates moving into top spot in the general classification.

Tour de France Van Aert continues Jumbo dominance with Stage 5 victory, Yates in yellow 3 HOURS AGO

"This is not the way I’d imagined taking the yellow jersey," Yates said, on hearing the news. "If I’m honest, no one wants to take the jersey like this."

And a Mitchelton-Scott representative told reporters that claiming the yellow jersey would take "time to sink in for Adam".

The late development in the GC standings was the biggest news on a day that saw Wout van Aert win a sprint finish and Sam Bennett secure the green jersey.

Van Aert timed his sprint to perfection after what he described as his "easiest day in the saddle" following a stage ridden at a relatively slow pace with no breakaway, beating Cees Bol by half a wheel.

Bennett finished in third, becoming the first Irish rider in 31 years to wear the points classification's green jersey at the Tour de France.

Is this the moment that cost Alaphilippe the yellow jersey?

Who is top of the GC standings (yellow jersey)?

After Stage 5