“I don’t think it’s hit me,” said Sam Bennett as he began his interview after winning Stage 10 of the Tour de France.

But it did hit him. And it didn’t take long.

“I forgot to throw the bike at the line and I thought he [Ewan] might have got me. It hasn’t hit me, I thought I might be in floods of tears, but I’m in shock…" he said, before the enormity of the achievement hit Bennett hard, and the tears began to flow.

The waterworks continued as he thanked all those who have helped him during his career.

“I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved," he said. "I just want to thank the whole team and Patrick (Lefevere) for giving me this opportunity and just everybody that it took to get to here. I want to thank my wife and everybody around me.

“I was waiting to go and I thought maybe I was waiting too late and thought I might be in too big a gear. I don’t know.

Sorry I don’t mean to be a cry baby. Thank you!

The emotion from Bennett was a stark reminder that the Tour de France is something special.

The 29-year-old Irishman is used to winning bike races – prior to Tuesday's stage he already had five Grand Tour stage wins to his name, three at the 2018 Giro and two at the 2019 Vuelta.

But this was his first Tour de France win, and puts him in elite company as only the sixth Irishman in history to win a stage of the race, following in the footsteps of Shay Elliott, Seán Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley and Dan Martin.

Bennett summed up that feeling well, saying:

You dream of it and you never think it will happen and it does... it did... and it took a while for it to hit me… oh man!

