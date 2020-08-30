Recently retired Eisel, a Spring Classic winner and seasoned Grand Tour rider with multiple UCI Pro Teams, is providing on-site reporting capturing all the key moments as they happen, and in the first of his Tour diaries, the 39-year-old speaks of the demanding nature of his new role.

Tour de France 'Adam Yates has form to take yellow jersey at Tour de France' - Bradley Wiggins 2 HOURS AGO

"I'm at the Tour de France and I'm here doing interviews with the riders at the start and the finish and I have to admit it looks much easier when you're a rider," says Eisel.

Being a journalist and being on Tour on the other side of the fence is really demanding. It's pretty much you don't even have time to get some food in. Long days.

"But they are enjoyable and interesting days and Stage 1 was a great day - complete carnage in the rain and Sunday's stage around Nice, going over Col de Turini and Col d'Eze and witnessing new bonification sprints where we saw Julian Alaphilippe and Adam Yates up there plus Marc Hirschi.

"It is great and, while watching and getting ready for the questions I will ask these guys, I feel super nervous for them.

Highlights: Alaphilippe into yellow after tense three-way finale

"It really is an adventure for myself and at the same time I start thinking, 'if I come back it's too late', because I'm definitely not going to get in shape anymore to do a Tour de France in my life again.

But I should have put in more effort to stay on the other side of the fence as a rider with the helmet on.

"Now I know how much work the media guys actually put in to put all this footage out and all the interviews and all the behind the scenes info... it is real work and it's really challenging with the riders. But I have to admit I really enjoy it."

Tour de France End of an era: 'Ineos no longer British team, but team that has to win' - Bradley Wiggins YESTERDAY AT 09:00