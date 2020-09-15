Cycling

Birthday boy Wout van Aert can achieve whatever he puts his mind to – Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins says that Wout van Aert, who turned 26 on Tuesday, can achieve whatever he puts his mind to in cycling. However, the former Tour de France champion says that it would be a shame if Van Aert switched his focus to being a Grand Tour general classification contender and would be better placed targeting the big one-day classics such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

