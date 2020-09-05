Adam Yates survived a string of attacks in Saturday’s Stage 8 in the Pyrenees at the Tour de France, and Eurosport’s Bradley Wiggins was so impressed by the performance that he believes the Englishman has what it takes to potentially win the Tour.

“I think he could go all the way, but it’s going to depend on how the other guys are going really,” Wiggins said.

“He’s not the favourite for this Tour de France, but the way he rides and the calmness and the coolness of the team and Matt White (Mitchelton-Scott director) means there’s no reason he can’t end up on the podium for sure.”

Yates responded well to a number of attacks, even managing to claw his way back after being dropped by the pace set by Tom Dumoulin on the Col de Peyresourde.

“We got to the bottom of the Peyresourde and I felt okay and then Tom Dumoulin set a really fast pace and I was basically sprinting to stay on the wheel so I had to pull out and ride at my own pace,” Yates said after the stage.

I rode at my own pace and it was just the leaders ahead, so I came back in my own time and managed to stay with them over the top.

“I want to take it day-by-day. It’s not every day you lead the Tour de France, I’m not just going to throw it away, I’m going to keep hold of it for as long as possible. But if that time comes and I lose lots of time then I’ll start targeting stages.”

And Yates added an interesting bit of personal information, telling assembled journalists that his family have been following his progress from the roadside throughout the first week of the race:

“My parents are here, cruising around and watching me from the side of the road. I think they’re enjoying it a lot more than I am!”

Another tough day in the mountains awaits on Sunday, but Yates’ team director Matt White says the plan will be to keep hold of that yellow jersey if possible going into the second week.

“Today was the first big challenge for everyone,” White said. “We’ve had some climbs already, but this was the business here, and we’ve come out of it with the yellow jersey which is great for the team and is great for Adam.

“This (being in yellow) certainly wasn’t planned but we’re going to take it in two hands and run with it. The big picture for us doesn’t change.

While we’re in the yellow jersey that’s something we want to keep, it’s the most prestigious jersey in our sport, so yeah we’ll be running a similar plan for tomorrow to try and keep that jersey.

"It’s one day at a time for us, but the plan coming in still doesn’t change – we want to win stages.”

That lack of pressure coming from his director is a big factor in Yates’ success so far during this Tour, says Wiggins, who believes that it is the 28-year-old’s calm style that makes him such a terrific rider:

He’s riding like a man who’s not got pressure or weight on his shoulders. Even today, he even takes getting dropped in his stride. I think that’s what makes him such a good rider.

“He’s just taking everything as it comes, not having too many highs but also not having too many lows, so he can deal with the disappointment as well as the success.”

