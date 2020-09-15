Cycling

Bradley Wiggins explains the unwritten rules of toilet breaks at the Tour de France

Bradley Wiggins discusses the internal politics and a unwritten rules behind stopping for a toilet break at the Tour de France. During Tuesday’s Stage 16, once a breakaway had formed, many of the leading riders including overall leader Primoz Roglic stopped at the side of the road for some natural relief. This explains how that is managed without damaging those riders’ race position.

