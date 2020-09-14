Bradley Wiggins has opened up in personal detail about how he ‘capitulated’ mentally after his 2012 glory, making himself ‘unreliable’ for Team Sky and struggling to deal in both his professional and personal life with the realities of his success.

Wiggins was speaking on Eurosport’s cycling podcast The Bradley Wiggins Show, where he opened up about all manner of subjects, from his struggles dealing with success, to how he rebelled against the media.

Tour de France Froome exclusive: I could have done a job for Ineos at the Tour 12 HOURS AGO

On his ‘capitulation’ after 2012

“The biggest freedom you can have in your life is choice and I chose to take up the opportunities that came along.

“It’s not just the fame thing, I can’t blame the fame thing, I chose to go to Sports Personality and get drunk whereas (Chris) Froome went back to the drawing board. The team couldn’t wait around for me to get my act together and rightly so, and he (Froome) won the Tour de France that year (2013).

Bradley Wiggins, 2013 (Reuters) Image credit: Reuters

“I capitulated mentally, more than physically in the 2013 Giro. I’m not embarrassed by it, but I was a flawed character that was a shadow of the guy of the year before. If my head is going to fall off about going down a hill in the rain… I didn’t have it mentally. That’s why I always say people like Geraint Thomas supersede me as bike riders because he went through pretty much the same thing as I did and he came back and got second (at the Tour). I faltered on many occasions like that.

I think Dave Brailsford summed it up quite well. We trained to win races, we trained for success. For me, I could never deal with success, worrying too much about what people thought about me.

“Post-2012 I amplified things. When you’re 32 people expect you to know how to deal with that yourself. I probably said things that made people think I was dealing with it, but I was contradicting myself."

“I was never going to get selected for the Tour that year. I would have made the dynamic of that team not right. The other riders and Chris (Froome) wouldn’t have known what they were going to get from me. One minute I could have been doing the best job in the world, the next I could have been climbing off.

“Dave Brailsford was good, said ‘whatever you need we’ll give it to you’. But the best help they give me was bring me into the office and say ‘you’re not going to get selected for the Tour’.

I wanted to go and do a job for Froome, but I’d created enough uncertainty. It was probably a ‘which Brad are we going to get’. From their point of view I’d become a little bit unreliable by that point.

On a fractious relationship with the media

“I can’t blame anyone else, it starts with me really. I just wanted to get on with my job but had a whole gaggle of interviews I had to do ahead of the Giro. Instead of embracing that as Tour champion I tried to shy away from it and saw it as a problem, which in hindsight added extra pressure to me and impacted on the way I was behaving.

“I feel really sorry for myself back then in the sense that I was 32 or 33 years of age and I stupidly saw the press interviews as a chore. Rather than accepting I had to do them as part of my status, I saw them as something I didn’t want to do and quite often I’d be quite petulant and quite childlike in having to do those. And I fought against it and I created problems for the people around me trying to organise I and I became difficult.

“I realise now looking back the only one that was suffering out of it, because you had to do them at the end of the day, ‘was you Brad’. I can say that’s the change that’s happened now and in being honest now the sad thing is that people will still think you’re like that. But I was like that, there’s no one else to blame for that, it was just ingrained in me.

From that desperation to be different and individual that I always saw the negative in people coming to do an interview. I was always on the defensive and that defensive turned into the need to be shocking, contentious, maybe perceived to be arrogant. And rather than making my life easier I saw it as a chore and it’s a shame that I was like that.

“That was just the rebellious person in me that just couldn’t be arsed, I wanted to be left alone. It just shows you how messed up things can get from a simplicity point of view.

“I realised that I could make other peoples’ jobs quite difficult and when I look back I realise most people were trying to do their jobs, and their job was trying to interview the winner of the Tour de France, someone who’d become a household name in the UK about his next challenges. And I couldn’t see it from anyone else’s point of view other than my own.

“I wouldn’t say I’m ashamed of myself or embarrassed but that’s how bad it got. The good thing is at least I can see that now.”

On how life has never been the same after 2012

“Life’s never been the same since the success of 2012. Not in a negative way, I just don’t think anyone could have anticipated the level of fame that we would have acquired from plying our trade, doing something that we did every day in order to be successful, and the level of fame, celebrity and notoriety that came with it.

“It’s by no means to say that ‘life was never the same again’ in a negative way but I suppose there were things that impacted negatively as part of the outcome of those things. But that’s true of most people in any walk of life.

“I think by speaking about it, whatever walk of life they’re in, whatever turn they take in their life that was unexpected, there are repercussions to that – good and bad. It’s only when you look back in hindsight that my life, my success, my failures are applicable to anyone’s walk of life or trade.

Wiggins - Froome and Thomas will be p***ed off about Tour snub

“Winning five Olympic gold medals or winning the Tour de France doesn’t protect you from the reality of life. It impacts on the people around you as well and the perception of people around you changes and you become liked or disliked for how people perceive you. Most people I know from a famed walk of life, certainly sport, the perception if often quite different to the reality.

“I never wanted to be seen as someone who thought he was special and have people say: ‘what are you doing in Tesco? I never thought I’d see you in here.’

I was probably concentrating a lot on wanting to be seen to be normal still because I didn’t like the alternative which was ‘a bit up their own arse’ and ‘who does he think he is?’ I understand that the strain of trying to do that and the way I acted, like to journalists, probably gave that impression anyway. So, it was a catch-22.

Tour de France ‘I have nothing to hide’ - Roglic swats away credibility question 12 HOURS AGO