Sam Bennett leads the points classification with four stages remaining, but can he hold on to the green jersey all the way to the podium in Paris?

Just two sprint stages remain in the race – stages 19 and the usual final stage into Paris – so points will be hard to come by, meaning Peter Sagan is the only realistic threat to Bennett.

Here are the standings going into Stage 18:

1. Sam Bennett (Ire) Deceuninck-Quickstep - 278 points

2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe - 231 points

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team - 218 points

4. Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept - 171 points

5. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal - 158 points

6. Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo Visma - 131 points

Sagan trails Bennett by 47 points, so it’s not unfeasible that he could overtake the Irishman. But a strong finish in Stage 19 could seal it for Bennett and give him a lap of honour on the Champs Elysees.

What is the green jersey?

For the uninitiated, the green jersey – first introduced in 1959 – is awarded to the leader of the points classification and tends to favour the fast men of the Tour.

But gone are the days when this was a competition dominated by the pure sprinters in the mould of Erik Zabel, Robbie McEwen, Alessandro Petacchi and Mark Cavendish.

Tweaks to the rule book and the meteoric rise of Sagan seemed to have rewritten the blueprint for green. An ability to mop up the daily intermediate sprint points, get in breaks over hilly terrain, and finish consistently high in both bunch sprints and reduced fast finishes appeared to have drawn the curtain on the flat-track bullies.

Last year, Australia's Caleb Ewan was the stand-out sprinter of the Tour with three wins, and yet it was Sagan again, with just the one win, who finished 68 points clear of his nearest rival. In fact, in 2019, Sagan wore the green jersey – which is sponsored by Skoda, a car manufacturer – from start to finish, wearing it for stages 2 and 3 in place of the yellow jersey Mike Teunissen before taking over outright control after stage 3 to Epernay.

He did the same in 2018 after finishing runner-up to Fernando Gaviria in the opening stage; ditto 2014 after Marcel Kittel's opening day win. All in all, Sagan has worn the green jersey for 124 days out of a possible 143 for an 87% hit rate.

How the points are awarded in 2020

Flat stages: 50-30-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-7-6-5-4-3 and 2 points for the first 15 riders (stages 1, 5, 7, 10, 11, 19, 21)

Medium mountain stages: 30-25-22-19-17-15-13-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2 points (stages 2, 3, 6, 12, 14, 16)

Mountain Stages + ITT: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points (stages 4, 8, 9, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20)

Intermediate sprints: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points

