Chris Froome can win next year's Tour de France, says Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador says Chris Froome can win the 2021 Tour de France - even though he will be part of the inexperienced Israel Start-Up Nation squad.

The Spaniard also said that Froome's current team, Ineos, should still include him in this year's squad for the Tour - despite rumours of discontent between riders, with Colombia's Egan Bernal the new young hope for the future at the age of 23.

"[Froome has] won four Tours, the Giro and the Vuelta and he still feels strong enough to fight for these races," Contador told Cyclingnews.

“I think Bernal is going to be one of those riders who shapes a whole era of Grand Tour bike racing and he is progressing very fast. So if Froome stayed at Team Ineos he would either have to change objectives or work for Bernal."

And he added that Froome's age would certainly not count him out of contention.

"In cycling today, efforts are so much more measured and calculated. That enables riders to go on racing until they are much older.

"I think a rider, these days, can be fighting for victory in a Grand Tour up until they’re 38 or 39 – and win it. There’s the example of Chris Horner at the Vuelta a España in 2013. But in the case of multiple Grand Tour winners like Froome, they've got the experience to go on doing it too."

"In my opinion, next year, Froome will still be one of the top favourites for the Tour de France."

