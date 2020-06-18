Cycling
Tour de France

Chris Froome could leave Team Ineos before Tour de France – reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Über seine Zukunft wird derzeit viel spekuliert: Christopher Froome

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

Chris Froome could leave Team Ineos before the Tour de France to join Israel Start-Up Nation, that is according to a report in the Times.

Matt Dickinson reports that Froome is considering an offer from the Israel-based team that could see the 35-year-old being bought out of the remainder of his contract which runs out at the end of the year.

Were the four-time Tour de France winner to follow that course of action he could theoretically line up for his new team at this year’s Tour de France, which is due to start on August 29.

Cycling

Niki Terpstra out for three months with serious injuries after huge crash

3 HOURS AGO

The Times report that Team Ineos have not offered an extension to Froome’s current deal, with the team currently debating the make-up of their Tour squad and plans. As well as Froome, Ineos have the past two Tour de France champions, Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, fit and available.

The news follows on the heels of reports in Cycling Weekly that suggested Israel Start-Up Nation were ready to launch a major spending spree in the second half of 2020, with Greg van Avermaet and Jasper Stuyven major targets alongside Froome.

More to follow...

Cycling

Dutchman Niki Terpstra suffers heavy crash during training

YESTERDAY AT 18:39
Cycling

Peter Sagan: 'I stayed away for three weeks to avoid infecting ex-wife and son'

YESTERDAY AT 17:28
Related Topics
CyclingTour de France
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Niki Terpstra out for three months with serious injuries after huge crash

3 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Dutchman Niki Terpstra suffers heavy crash during training

YESTERDAY AT 18:39
Cycling

Peter Sagan: 'I stayed away for three weeks to avoid infecting ex-wife and son'

YESTERDAY AT 17:28
Cycling

Cycling-Sagan to skip cobbled classic to take part in Giro d'Italia

YESTERDAY AT 13:30

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

On This Day: Restrepo hurls bike and punches sign after crash

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleFroome should leave Team Ineos if he doesn't win Tour de France - Hinault