Chris Froome could leave Team Ineos before Tour de France – reports

Chris Froome could leave Team Ineos before the Tour de France to join Israel Start-Up Nation, that is according to a report in the Times.

Matt Dickinson reports that Froome is considering an offer from the Israel-based team that could see the 35-year-old being bought out of the remainder of his contract which runs out at the end of the year.

Were the four-time Tour de France winner to follow that course of action he could theoretically line up for his new team at this year’s Tour de France, which is due to start on August 29.

The Times report that Team Ineos have not offered an extension to Froome’s current deal, with the team currently debating the make-up of their Tour squad and plans. As well as Froome, Ineos have the past two Tour de France champions, Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, fit and available.

The news follows on the heels of reports in Cycling Weekly that suggested Israel Start-Up Nation were ready to launch a major spending spree in the second half of 2020, with Greg van Avermaet and Jasper Stuyven major targets alongside Froome.

More to follow...

