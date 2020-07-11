Chris Froome still set for Tour de France berth, says Team Ineos director

Chris Froome's imminent departure from Team Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation will have no bearing on his selection status for the Tour de France, team director Servais Knaven has said.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the seven-time Grand Tour winner would end his 10-year association with Ineos (and previously Team Sky) at the end of the 2020 season.

Despite his upcoming departure, Knaven says Froome will be treated like every other member of the team until he leaves.

“During the Tour there will be questions as to whether the fact that Chris is leaving affects his status in the team, but I see no reason why his position would be different now,” Knaven told NU.nl.

“We want to win the Tour. And if Chris is the best, he wins. That he will leave us after this year really makes no difference."

The Tour de France will kick off on August 29, rescheduled from its original slot in June and July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

