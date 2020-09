Cycling

Chris Froome: ‘We've seen Primoz Roglic tail off before’

Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui caught up with four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome to get his thoughts on the 2020 race and whether team-mate Egan Bernal has a chance of beating Primoz Roglic in the GC tussle.

00:03:11, 144 views, 2 hours ago