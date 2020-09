Cycling

Chris Froome would have been ‘more than happy’ to help Egan Bernal at Tour de France

Chris Froome tells Eurosport that he would have been “more than happy” to help Egan Bernal at the Tour de France. Four-time winner Froome was overlooked for support duties – a move that appears to have backfired now Bernal is effectively out of GC contention.

