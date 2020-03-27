Speaking with presenter Graham Willgoss and guest Adam Blythe in the latest edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show, available now on all major podcast platforms, the legendary British cyclist talked about how each of the top riders will be able to adapt to a cycling calendar decimated by the spread of COVID-19.

Wiggins said he did not know how he would have handled the crisis as a professional rider but shared his views on the current situation and what it must be like for the helpless peloton.

He backed his former team-mate Thomas to excel in training in the coming months and win the Tour if it goes ahead at some stage in 2020.

"It’s about who handles this situation the best,” Wiggins said on his Eurosport podcast.

"I would say that G [Geraint Thomas] will train really well through this period. This suits him quite well. He will still be doing the same amount of work as he was before.

" G is a bit of a machine and I actually think G will turn up in better condition for the Tour than if he was racing. "

"He’s that kind of guy who can churn this kind of training out. G is the type of rider who can always see the bigger picture."

"G is either on or off, so that’s the difficulty for him – whereas Chris Froome, he has already got a plan in the sense that he was already coming back and he’s got to keep going to get back to the level he was at before.

"I imagine Egan [Bernal] is out there training. Egan will be good, of course."

When pushed for his predicted podium if the Tour were to go ahead later in the year, Wiggins said:

" Geraint. [Primoz] Roglic second, and Thibaut Pinot I reckon will get third. "

Listen to the full podcast for thoughts on:

In-depth discussion on impact of coronavirus on cycling

What next for the cycling season after coronavirus cancellations?

Why Cavendish should be going to the Olympics

Prediction on who would win Tour if it goes ahead in 2020

The return of Froome after injury

Dumoulin back in training

Video - Wiggins: Cavendish is p***ed off, should be in Olympic team 09:07

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

iTunes

Spotify

Google Podcasts