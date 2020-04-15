It was confirmed on Wednesday that the Tour has been moved from a June 27 start date to August 29 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It would then be followed by the Giro and Vuelta, which could be scheduled in October and November.

“Looking at the potential dates set by the UCI, the Tour de France would be my number one target," four-time Tour winner Froome told Cyclingnews.

"Beyond that, I would hope to do the UCI Worlds, providing it doesn't clash with the Tour de France.”

The new Tour de France schedule means the race finishes on the same day as the UCI Road World Championships starts (Sunday, September 20).

However, the road race is on September 27 and there could be scope to move events around at the World Championships.

Froome, who returned to racing earlier this year after suffering serious injuries at the Criterium du Dauphin last June, added: “Depending on the dates of the other Grand Tours, I would also like to do either the Vuelta a Espana or Giro d’Italia.

“I'll be discussing my program with [Team Ineos head coach] Tim Kerrison and the performance team over the coming weeks and will take it from there.

“This is all assuming that things keep heading in the right direction in terms of the COVID-19 situation.”