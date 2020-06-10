Cycling
Tour de France

Froome should leave Team Ineos if he doesn't win Tour de France - Hinault

Team Ineos - Froome, Thomas, Bernal

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
12 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Chris Froome should leave Team Ineos if he doesn't win the Tour de France this year, according to the legendary Bernard Hinault.

That's according to Bernard Hinault - who says he suspects that the four-time winner will not be treated as a team leader.

Hinault won five Tours himself between 1978 and 1985, and said: “If he doesn’t win the Tour this year because he has not received support from his teammates, it is better to move to another team where he is sure that he is the only leader for the Tour.”

And he expects Froome to continue to compete next year - even after his contract with Ineos ends.

Froome's Ineos team-mates include last year's Tour winner Geraint Thomas and 23-year-old Egan Bernal.

"They have attracted the best riders – Bernal, Thomas and Froome – to win the Tour every year, and they all want to win," added Hinault.

“Bernal has the advantage. He is very young and he is very talented. Bernal is the rider of the future.”

