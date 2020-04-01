There have been suggestions that the race, which runs from June 29 to July 19, could go ahead without any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Team Ineos rider Bernal says the Tour should be postponed so all riders are properly prepared.

“This enforced stop is affecting all of us, even for the Tour de France if it happens in July because one or another contender may not be up to it for then as their build-ups will be different," he said during an Instagram live session organised by the Colombian Cycling Federation.

“It could be better if it was delayed. For cycling, if we don’t run the big three [Grand Tours] it will be very serious, it will depend on how this evolves. What is clear is that the world must go on. This cannot block the world, life in general.

" For the sake of cycling, for sponsors who invest a lot of money and are being affected by this quarantine, I hope they are carried out. "

Bernal hasn’t raced since February 16 and says he is currently taking a break from cycling entirely.

“Right now I am not training, neither mentally nor physically. I had been training hard for Paris-Nice, then I got on my rollers as soon as I arrived in Colombia. But with the coach we planned that the best thing to do was rest fully.

“There are still some 15 days left to go before April 13 (when the lockdown in Colombia currently ends).

“I'd prefer to get training [at home] for five or six days, then start riding. You won't lose what you've done since December by resting up, doing one or two hours on the turbo and then going out on the road.”