Thomas secured second place in his Tour de France defence last season, finishing behind Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal, but has admitted that he found the season difficult.

“Last year was very different to any other in my career really, coming back from winning the Tour," Thomas told Cycling Weekly, adding:

" Usually I start the season quite strongly. This year I’ve not been as intense as normal and it’s a little different these days where the Tour is the sole focus for the whole year, but I’m feeling better. "

While Thomas is back in action for the Volta ao Algarve, he says his season plan is not compatible with competing for General Classification in the four-stage race.

“I’m not at race weight yet, but my power numbers are encouraging," he said. "I’m still a lot lighter than this time last year and my numbers are better as well.

" I want to get stuck into a good five days of racing. There are a lot of guys in our team who have already done at least a week of racing – Rohan, Dylan, Kwiato – and they’re targeting early races and going really well. I’ll be there to give them a hand and should still be up there, but I won’t be going for the win. "

"I’ll be helping the other boys in that regard. It’ll be nice to be affecting a race again.”

The 33-year-old Welshman said that spending his off-season in Los Angeles, out of the European cycling circus, was perfect preparation for the season.

“I did some good training and it was nice to get away from Europe, in my own little world, my own bubble," he said. “It’s all NFL, basketball, and no one really cares about cycling.

“You can just get on with your thing and I had the family there with me too. I did some great work out there.”

Thomas will be competing with Egan Bernal and Chris Froome to secure the Team Ineos leadership role at the 2020 Tour de France and could also make a strong Great Britain line-up at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.