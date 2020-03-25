The Giro d’Italia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana could follow suit.

There has been speculation that the three-week races could be moved into the autumn, if the situation has improved by then, or shortened to fit into the calendar.

However, Italian rider Trentin is in favour of a “one-shot event to restart all together”.

"Why not organize only one GT this year? Start in Rome, passing through Madrid, finish in Paris. All the best on the start and a great way to reunite all the people with a bike race after this horrible time," Trentin wrote on Twitter.

"To be more clear. Normal race length. 21 stages, 7 (France), 7 (Italy), 7 (Spain), 2 rest [days]. And most important: is one shot event. To restart all together. 2021 back on normal business."

France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has said it is of “paramount importance” that the Tour de France goes ahead.