With the Tour de France postponed until September, Jumbo-Visma are set to take the same strong squad - with a three-man attack of Primoz Roglic, Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk.

The team had already announced its personnel back in December - and looks likely to stick with the same line-up.

"The goal of the Tour de France remains as it is. Normally, I don't see our Tour de France roster being any different," Jumbo-Visma's directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman told reporters.

Zeeman did also point out that the final squad decision would be made after lockdown - and would obviously depend on riders' fitness.

"We do need to see how the riders come through this period, though, and see if they're really ready to reach their highest level at the Tour. We don't have the races to prepare as normal, when you could see how the riders are racing, but I'm confident that they'll be riding well," he added.

"Nothing is finalised yet but the big goal of the year was to go to the Tour and try to win it, and that remains the same. I hope that the plans they have are going to happen. Considering all the circumstances, I'll be very grateful if we can just race and do all these beautiful races. For me, that's the most important thing."

Dumoulin had already expressed concern over his lack of training at altitude if he could not leave his home in Belgium, and Zeeman said that there would be changes made to preparations depending on government regulations.

"My opinion is that we need to take things as they come. If it's not possible to travel then it can mean something different for the shape of each rider.

It is what it is but the most important thing is that we can race.

"Maybe we can do a smaller camp before the Tour, maybe we can do some individual ones. Maybe we can't do any camps, and if that's the case, then we just have to accept that. It's the governments that make the rules," he said.

