Sam Bennett

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
4 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Sam Bennett says cycling could be in a perilous position if the Tour de France does not go ahead in 2020.

The cycling world has come to a standstill as doubts hang over all three Grand Tours and riders adjust to life in lockdown.

"Cycling is a business and we have to race this year or the whole structure will fall apart, I reckon," Bennett said on the Cyclingnews podcast.

"The Tour de France has to happen. The way it is with sponsorships, it is a worry because this is our jobs and livelihoods.

"From my side, I hope that racing happens and I think that everyone is going to be motivated. Even if everything is condensed into three months, everyone will be up for it because they just want to race."

The rearranged Tour de France is slated to run from August 29 to September 20, even though the French government has extended the ban on mass gatherings until September.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has previously insisted that the regulations could be flexible to help the Tour.

"The Tour de France has not been called into question", said Maracineanu.

"There will not be any large gatherings before September but with the Tour starting on 29 August, there could be adjustments. It is up to [organisers] ASO to make some suggestions."

The Giro d’Italia is likely to take place in October, while the Vuelta is expected to be shifted from its August slot to accommodate the Tour.

