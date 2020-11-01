The route for the 2021 Tour de France was unveiled by organisers on Sunday after the coronavirus pandemic meant that plans for the Grand Départ had to be amended.

The opening of the event was initially intended to be in Copenhagen - but that is now scheduled to take place in 2022.

Instead, the tour will begin in Brittany, and over the course of three weeks, riders will be faced with three summit finishes (Tignes, Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet and Luz Ardiden), descending finishes in Le Grand Bornand, at the foot of a "revamped" Ventoux and in Andorra, plus two individual time trials with a combined length of 58 kilometres.

The revamp for Ventoux means riders will climb it twice through two different courses, first from the easiest of its three sides, from Sault - 26km at an average gradient of 4.6% - then from its hardest side, from Bedoin - 21km at 7.5% - during the 11th stage between Sorgues and Malaucene, at the bottom of the descent of the third side.

The 18th stage incorporates another iconic ascent, to the Col du Tourmalet, with the stage before going through the Col de Peyresourde before ending at the top of the Col du Portet (16km at 8.7%), 2,215 metres above sea level.

It will also feature the longest ride in 20 years when Stage 7 takes the peloton over 248km from Vierzon to Le Creusot.

The ninth stage will finish in Tignes, two years after the 19th stage was interrupted because of landslides and torrential rains.

Stage 1, June 26 : Brest - Landerneau 187km

Stage 2, June 27 : Perros Guirrec - Mur de Bretagne Guerledan 182km

Stage 3, June 28 : Lorient - Pontivy 182km

Stage 4, June 29 : Redon - Fougeres 152km

Stage 5, June 30: Change - Laval 27km (individual time trial)

Stage 6, July 1: Tours - Chateauroux 144km

Stage 7, July 2: Vierzon - Le Creusot 248km

Stage 8, July 3: Oyonnax - Le Grand Bornand 151km

Stage 9, July 4: Cluses - Tignes 145km

July 5: Rest day in Tignes

Stage 10, July 6: Albertville - Valence 186km

Stage 11, July 7: Sorgues - Malaucene 199km

Stage 12, July 8: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux - Nimes 161km

Stage 13, July 9: Nimes - Carcassonne 220km

Stage 14, July 10: Carcassonne - Quillan 184km

Stage 15, July 11: Ceret - Andorra la Vella 192km

July 12: Rest day in Andorra

Stage 16, July 13: Pas de la Case - Saint-Gaudens 169km

Stage 17, July 14: Muret - Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet) 178km

Stage 18, July 15: Pau - Luz Ardiden 130km

Stage 19, July 16: Mourenx - Libourne 203km

Stage 20, July 17: Libourne - Saint-Emilion 31km (individual time trial)

Stage 21, July 18: Chatou - Paris 112km

Total: 3,383km

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters

