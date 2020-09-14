Prudhomme left the Tour last Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus, saying he would be back after a week provided his new test came back negative.

Reuters reports that Prudhomme will now return for Stage 16 after a negative result.

Cycling Cycling-Briton Yates wins Tirreno Adriatico 3 HOURS AGO

Stage 16 could impact the general classification standings with four climbs in the Alps.

Primoz Roglic currently leads the standings by 40 seconds from fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Cycling Cycling-Roglic set for yellow jersey charge as Jumbo-Visma riders test negative 4 HOURS AGO