Cycling

Dennis: The ITT tactic that could see Richard Carapaz keep polka dot jersey

Rohan Dennis says his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz could deploy an interesting strategy to keep the polka dots jersey. Dennis, who is not competing at the Tour de France, says it would be a welcome tonic to a difficult campaign in France.

00:01:38, 1 view, 11 minutes ago