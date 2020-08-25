Tour de France 2020: Primoz Roglic doubts over injury issue

With his partner saying one thing and his team saying another it’s unclear whether or not Primoz Roglic will be able to compete at the Tour de France.

There continue to be doubts as to whether Team Jumbo-Visma leader Primoz Roglic will be able to participate in the Tour de France or not.

Last year's Vuelta a Espana champion was expected to lead a formidable Jumbo-Visma team at the Tour alongside Tom Dumoulin.

However Roglic suffered a nasty crash at the Criterium du Dauphine and last week suggested that he wasn’t as far along in his recovery as he expected.

On Monday evening his partner, author Lora Klinc, admitted she didn’t know whether he would start the race or not.

“The most important question at the moment is whether Primož will start,” she told RTV Slo at a launch for her new book on Roglic.

“We all want that, but we are waiting for confirmation.

“The crash has grounded everything.It could have been much worse but why did it have to happen just before the start of the Tour?”

However speaking to Dutch news outlet AD Jumbo-Visma Directeur Sportif Merijn Zeeman appeared to pour cold water over Klinc’s quotes.

"That fear is unjustified,” Zeeman said.

“Lora was still with Primoz on Monday and Tuesday last week and then he was not quite up to par. As soon as training became serious again, he participated in everything. Thanks to the good work of our medical staff, Roglic can train fully. Today he also climbs the Col de Loze. That says enough.

“Every rider has his own plan for an altitude training camp. The experience with Primoz is that it is best to stay at the height for as long as possible.”

The Tour de France will start on Saturday and you can watch the entre event live on Eurosport.

