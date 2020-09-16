The general classification big-hitters duke it out on the summit finish of the Col de la Loze as Miguel Angel Lopez won Stage 17 of the Tour de France.

The Astana rider pulled away as the gradients reached 20% gradients in the final kilometres of the climb, and punched the air as he crossed the line ahead of Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar.

Just over his shoulder it was Primoz Roglic who was excelling on the eye-watering gradients of the alpine climbs, dropping Tadej Pogacar in the final kilometre and extending his lead in the yellow jersey with another huge day in the alps to come.

On a tough day in the alps the breakaway never built a large gap, respite the efforts of Julian Alaphilippe on the descents. But Carapaz showed he still had legs to bid for stage wins and rescue something from the Tour for Ineos Grenadiers, launching a solo attack on the final climb that for a while looked like it might just work.

However, the general classification leaders reeled him back in with 3km remaining.

