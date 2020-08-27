Egan Bernal is confident Ineos Grenadiers have a “really good team” to contend for victory at the Tour de France, even without Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Defending champion Bernal will lead the Grenadiers – a name used by Team Ineos for the race – with neither Froome or Thomas selected.

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 – Yellow jersey guide – Bernal v Roglic 5 HOURS AGO

While the absence of the two previous winners means Bernal might not have to contend with a leadership battle, there could be a strong threat posed by Team Jumbo-Visma, who look as though they could threaten Ineos’ dominance of the race in recent years.

But, speaking at the team presentations ahead of the first stage in Nice, Bernal said: “We have been preparing for this race from last year so I think we have a really good team to fight for the GC [general classification] and I’m really confident of what we did at home so I hope to give some good emotions for all of you.”

After a flat stage to start in Nice, this year’s race soon gets tough and only features one individual time trial.

Bernal said: “It will be really difficult, already from the first stage it will be a difficult race, but we hope to be ready for it.

“I feel really excited, really happy to be here again after this long period at home. I feel ready for it and hope to give you some good emotions and enjoy the race.”

Tour de France Roglic insists he's fit for Tour de France despite heavy fall 8 HOURS AGO