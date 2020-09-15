Egan Bernal say he has “no regrets” over how the Tour de France has panned out - but is now hoping for breakaway chances after his hopes of victory faded.

The defending champion looks out of overall contention after finishing more than seven minutes behind leader Primoz Roglic on Stage 15.

But he plans to continue for the final week – despite battling a back injury – and hopes to target stage wins and help out his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates.

"Take some bidons to them, try to do this kind of work that I've never done,” he told the team website on the rest day.

“And then I don't know, maybe try to go in some kind of breakaway, for sure without thinking about GC.

"It all depends on how the feelings are and how my back is because it's still feeling a bit painful. But we will see.

"I feel a bit better today, a bit more relaxed because I think I have no regrets about yesterday [Stage 15], about my season… I tried my best and gave everything I had.”

Bernal’s hopes of defending his title looked in trouble earlier in the summer when he withdrew during the Criterium du Dauphine to rest his back.

Although he is unlikely to top the podium again this year, he hopes to win the race again.

"I've won one Tour. I was the first Colombian to do so, I'm really proud of that. And for sure I will try again," he said.

"I'm hungry to win races. But if I don't win again, no one [can] change that, I've won already.

“In every stage we did, we were fighting full gas for this race, for this dream that we've had since the last Tour.”

